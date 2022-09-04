Augur Trading Up 1.2% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00038943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $85.17 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
REP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
