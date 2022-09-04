Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.27. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 300 shares.
Aura Systems Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.
About Aura Systems
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
