AurusDeFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00083582 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00041021 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AWX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

