Autonio Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Autonio has a total market cap of $389,125.10 and approximately $51,926.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

