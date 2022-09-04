AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb Stock Performance

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoWeb

About AutoWeb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

