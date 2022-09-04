Avalanche Price Tops $18.95 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.95 or 0.00096019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.58 billion and $180.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021110 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00258324 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021297 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,486,453 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.