Avalanche Price Tops $18.95 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.95 or 0.00096019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.58 billion and $180.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00258324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,486,453 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

