Avaware (AVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25,652.18

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.17 or 0.07907501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00162543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00300430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00785303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00591216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

