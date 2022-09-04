Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.