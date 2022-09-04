AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,381.48

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,381.48 ($28.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,845 ($34.38). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,845 ($34.38), with a volume of 922,255 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,390.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,381.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

