Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

RNA stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

