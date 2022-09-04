AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.82.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 7.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.