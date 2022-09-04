Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $50,416.57 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00245469 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000453 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.