AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $185.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

