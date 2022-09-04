AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $387.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.83. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

