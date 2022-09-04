AXPR (AXPR) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

