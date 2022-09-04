Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Azure Power Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.