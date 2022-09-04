B-cube.ai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $729,602.39 and $17.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.
About B-cube.ai
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,708,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,091,483 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
Buying and Selling B-cube.ai
