B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.49. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 55,521 shares traded.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

