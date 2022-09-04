Baby Doge Coin Reaches Market Cap of $151.20 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015724 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
