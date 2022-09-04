Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) One Day Volume Tops $10,992.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $711,720.24 and $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.