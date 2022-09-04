BabyDoge ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.01 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
BabyDoge ETH Coin Trading
