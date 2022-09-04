BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 8.7% This Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. BabySwap has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $345,169.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,540,700 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
