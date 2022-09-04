BabySwap Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $289,497.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,060,720 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
