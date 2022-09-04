Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.