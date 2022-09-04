Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

