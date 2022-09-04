Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average is $238.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

