Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

