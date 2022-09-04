Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.