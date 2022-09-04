Band Protocol Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

