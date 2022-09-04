Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,185 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Antero Resources worth $57,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE:AR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

