Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $16.28. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 2,145 shares trading hands.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.42.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.