Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $16.28. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 2,145 shares trading hands.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.