Bankroll Vault Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00279769 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

