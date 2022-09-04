BankSocial (BSL) Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

About BankSocial

BSL is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

