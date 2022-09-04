Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,797.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $25,797.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance (BAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

