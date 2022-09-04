Base Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,736.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $467,642.79 and approximately $13,736.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036286 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132520 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022300 BTC.
About Base Protocol
BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.
Base Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
