Basic Attention Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.05 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $521.44 million and $22.05 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

