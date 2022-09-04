BASIC (BASIC) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $205,831.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022118 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

