BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 33.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

