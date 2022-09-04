BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $23.00 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

