Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $86,047.76 and approximately $409.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00159259 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

