Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $86,047.76 and approximately $409.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00159259 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008777 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.