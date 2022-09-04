Beacon Price Tops $0.0532 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Beacon has a market cap of $94,768.20 and approximately $879.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00160690 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

