Beacon Price Tops $0.0532 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Beacon has a market cap of $94,768.20 and approximately $879.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00160690 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008708 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
