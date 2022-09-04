Beam Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Beam has a market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055997 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,054,360 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.