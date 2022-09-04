BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,364.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00075378 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

