Beer Money (BEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,016.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $358,304.87 and $1,016.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00132376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

