Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

BLCM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

