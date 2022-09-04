Belt Finance Trading Down 1.6% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $4,920.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

