Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BNFT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siris Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

