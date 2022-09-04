Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Allianz Price Performance
ALV opened at €172.36 ($175.88) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.25.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.