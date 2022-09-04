Berry Data Market Capitalization Tops $188,800.82 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $188,800.82 and $17,122.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data (BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

