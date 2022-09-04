Berry Data Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $187,955.32 and approximately $38,025.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031442 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040487 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data (CRYPTO:BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

